1World Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. 1World has a market cap of $3.16 million and $11,573.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 1World has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,494.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00128351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063556 BTC.

1World Profile

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.