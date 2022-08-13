23,455 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 22,044.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,347,514. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK traded up $6.44 on Friday, hitting $365.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,487. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $365.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.38 and its 200 day moving average is $309.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

