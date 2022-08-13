3,089 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $90.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.