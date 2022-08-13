3,314 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,314 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after purchasing an additional 691,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.
Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
