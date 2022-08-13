39,754 Shares in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,993,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125,695 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,332,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after purchasing an additional 494,026 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223,814 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

USMC stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.178 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.