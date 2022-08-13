4,219 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 101,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 369,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.