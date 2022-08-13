4,807 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 508,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,463 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,743,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $81.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42.

