5,449 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Baidu comprises approximately 1.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Baidu by 57.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,082 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after acquiring an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Baidu by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Baidu Stock Up 0.7 %

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.36. 1,308,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,208. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

