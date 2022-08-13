6,886 Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 14.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

