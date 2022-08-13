8,560 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.5 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.