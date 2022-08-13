88mph (MPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

88mph (MPH) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. 88mph has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $150,908.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for $3.99 or 0.00016334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,439.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00065114 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

