94,345 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,325,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 608,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

