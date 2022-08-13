AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,163.04

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,163.04 ($14.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($15.47). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($15.22), with a volume of 32,056 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £288.48 million and a PE ratio of 7,083.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,163.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,214.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

