Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABSI. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Absci to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Absci from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci Stock Down 0.2 %

Absci stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $443.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 2,223.07%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Research analysts predict that Absci will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 1,889,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Absci by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 480,506 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at $3,292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Absci by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 277,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.