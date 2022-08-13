Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABSI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen raised Absci from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Absci Stock Performance

ABSI opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 2,223.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Absci will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Absci during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Absci by 305.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Absci by 91.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

