Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 167.82%.

Acacia Research Trading Up 0.8 %

Acacia Research stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

