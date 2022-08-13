Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accolade to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.82.

ACCD stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $919.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.29. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $42,952 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after buying an additional 1,690,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accolade by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

