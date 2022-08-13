Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,494.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.97 or 0.08111920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00179086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00261130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00684174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00588332 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005451 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.