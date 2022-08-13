Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $147.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $39.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $774.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.97 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Further Reading

