adbank Achieves Market Capitalization of $361,253.05 (ADB)

adbank (ADB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $361,253.05 and approximately $61,756.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063756 BTC.

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

