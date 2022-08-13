Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 748,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,463. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 132.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading

