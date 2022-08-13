Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 748,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.