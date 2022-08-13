Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $256.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $257.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.