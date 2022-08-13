Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.