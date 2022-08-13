Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $87.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

