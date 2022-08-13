Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

