Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

NYSE:V opened at $211.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day moving average is $210.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

