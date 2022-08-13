Aequim Alternative Investments LP Acquires 25,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $98,218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.1 %

CLF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,301,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,378,906. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.