AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth about $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AerCap

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price target on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

