Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $571.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.21.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 246,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
