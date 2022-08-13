Aeron Price Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1,081.83 and $31,393.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,459.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063517 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.