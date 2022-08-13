AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) One Day Volume Tops $16,332.00

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. AFEN Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $79,633.17 and approximately $16,332.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002392 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014059 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038058 BTC.
AFEN Blockchain Profile
AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.
AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for AFEN Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AFEN Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.