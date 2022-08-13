AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.6% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.33. 6,443,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,095. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day moving average is $210.61. The company has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.