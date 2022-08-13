AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

AGFS opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis acquired 32,050 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

