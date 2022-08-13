Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Trading Down 4.6%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air China from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Air China Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

