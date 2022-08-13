Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.88. The stock had a trading volume of 893,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

