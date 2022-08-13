Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,022 shares of company stock worth $1,772,282. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $19,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 110.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after buying an additional 115,606 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

