Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 9,032,366 shares.

Alba Mineral Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.19.

About Alba Mineral Resources

Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, base metal, iron ore, zinc, and lead deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Limerick base metals, and Thule Black Sands projects; 90% interests in the Amitsoq graphite and Clogau gold projects; and a 51% interest in the Melville Bay iron ore project.

