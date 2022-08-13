Alchemix Price Reaches $33.85 (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Alchemix has a market cap of $51.03 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.85 or 0.00138611 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,419.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00128194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064514 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,699,184 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507,606 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

