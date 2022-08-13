Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

