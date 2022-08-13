Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIRD. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allbirds from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.86.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.