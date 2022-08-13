ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ALE opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 27,824 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

