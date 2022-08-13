ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.