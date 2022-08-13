Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Alliant Energy by 698.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 162,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

