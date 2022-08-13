Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Allied Healthcare Products Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.