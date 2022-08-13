Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

HD stock opened at $314.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.60 and its 200-day moving average is $309.15. The company has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.