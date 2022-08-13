Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XOM opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

