Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) CEO Vipin K. Garg Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Altimmune Trading Up 26.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.48. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $63,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.