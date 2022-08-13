Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) CEO Vipin K. Garg Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Altimmune Trading Up 26.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.48. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altimmune (ALT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.