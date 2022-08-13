Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

