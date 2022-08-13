Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Alumina Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $4.46 on Friday. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Get Alumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.